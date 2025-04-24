ONWARD Medical Establishes US ADR Program And Begins Trading On OTCQX Best Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sponsored Level 1 ADR program facilitates trading by US investors following recent FDA clearance and commercial launch

BNY will be ADR depositary bank

Ticker symbol for US investors is ONWRY

EINDHOVEN, the Netherlands, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONWARD Medical N.V. (Euronext: ONWD and OTCQX: ONWRY ), the medical technology company creating innovative spinal cord stimulation therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with spinal cord injury (SCI) and other movement disabilities, today announces it has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program in the United States through the Bank of New York Mellon ("BNY"), and its ADRs have begun trading on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol ONWRY .

“Establishing an ADR program with BNY facilitates trading by US institutional investors, many of whom have expressed interest in supporting ONWARD but prefer to transact in US dollars and in US traded instruments,” said Dave Marver, CEO of ONWARD Medical.“This ADR program and our new trading platform on OTCQX will make it easier for qualified US institutional and retail investors to participate in our growth.”

“As a market leader in the Depositary Receipts market, having delivered customized and market-driven solutions for issuers, brokers and investors for decades, BNY is pleased to work with ONWARD Medical on the important step to expand its presence in the US market,” said Christopher Kearns, Global Head of Depositary Receipts at BNY.

“We are proud to announce the addition of ONWARD Medical to the OTCQX Market,” said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets.“This milestone not only marks a significant achievement for the company but also highlights the interplay between the European capital markets and US investors seeking new investment opportunities.”

The ADR program and accompanying OTCQX upgrade are expected to improve ONWARD's US investor access, with the goal to broaden the Company's shareholder base and increase stock liquidity. An ADR is a negotiable depositary receipt denominated in US dollars and representing ownership of foreign shares in a non-US company. ADRs are specially designed to make it easier for American investors to purchase, hold and sell an US instrument representing non-US securities. BNY acts as the depositary bank and transfer agent for ONWARD's ADR program and one ONWARD ADR represents one ordinary share.

US investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on . The Company also expects many of the leading US investor platforms to provide quotes and information, searchable by the ticker ONWRY .

To learn more about ONWARD's commitment to partnering with the Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Community to develop innovative solutions for restoring movement, function, and independence after spinal cord injury, please visit ONWD.com .

For US investors, visit:

To be kept informed about the Company's technologies, research studies, and the availability of therapies in your area, please complete this webform .

About ONWARD Medical

ONWARD Medical is a medical technology company creating therapies to restore movement, function, and independence in people with SCI and other movement disabilities. Building on more than a decade of scientific discovery, preclinical research, and clinical studies conducted at leading hospitals, rehabilitation clinics, and neuroscience laboratories, the Company has developed ARC Therapy, which has been awarded ten Breakthrough Device Designations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company's ARC-EX System is cleared for commercial sale in the US. In addition, the Company is developing an investigational implantable system called ARC-IM with and without an implanted brain-computer interface (BCI).

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the Company has a Science and Engineering Center in Switzerland and a US office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam (ticker: ONWD) and its US ADRs can be traded on OTCQX (ticker: ONWRY).

For more information, visit and connect with us on LinkedIn and YouTube .

For Media Inquiries:

For Investor Inquiries:

Disclaimer

