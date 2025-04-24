403
KPN Delivers Solid Start To The Year
Program
Royal KPN N.V.
- Continued Group service revenue growth (+3.8% y-on-y, of which +0.7% Youfone), all segments delivering organic growth Consumer service revenue grew 4.6% y-on-y, of which +3.4% Youfone Business service revenue grew 5.1% y-on-y, driven by SME and Tailored Solutions Adj. EBITDA AL +4.7% y-on-y, of which +0.9% Youfone and +0.7% Althio As anticipated, FCF impacted by higher interest and tax payments and phasing of working capital KPN leading the Dutch fiber market, adding 100k HP (incl. Glaspoort) and 94k HC to fiber footprint KPN's mobile network awarded with the highest score ever measured worldwide by Umlaut Tower Company Althio started its operations Reiterating our upgraded full-year 2025 outlook from mid-February
Program
12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast
The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q1 2025 Results
24/04/2025; 7:30h
KPN-N
Attachment
-
KPN Q1 2025 Press release
