Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group: Half-Year Reports For January–June 2025 Will Be Published On 13 August 2025
24th of April 2025 at 8 am (CET +1)
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group: Half-Year Reports for 1st of January–30th of June 2024 will be published on 13th of August 2025 as a stock exchange release and can be also found at .
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc & Savings Banks Group
Further information:
Kai Koskela
Managing Director, Savings Banks Union Coop
+358 40 549 0430
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.
