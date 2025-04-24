Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Udhampur Of J&K

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Udhampur Of J&K


2025-04-24 01:12:44
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Dudu Basantgarh area of Udhampur, according to J&K Police. The encounter in Udhampur has come two days after a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited

MENAFN24042025007365015876ID1109466253

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search