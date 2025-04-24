Zelensky Arrives In South Africa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in South Africa to meet with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this in his Telegram .

“We are preparing for important meetings in South Africa with President Cyril Ramaphosa and representatives of political, civic and student communities in Africa. It is important to bring a decent peace closer. We are working to ensure that the G20 countries are involved in diplomatic efforts. We look forward to South Africa's effective participation in the international coalition to return thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We will definitely strengthen our cultural and educational ties,” the statement said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, South Africa said that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky would visit the country in April to meet with his counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.

Photo: OP