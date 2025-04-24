Bigbank's Unaudited Financial Results For Q1 2025
|Income statement, in thousands of euros
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|3M 2025
|3M 2024
|Net interest income
|25,574
|25,557
|25,574
|25,557
|Net fee and commission income
|2,523
|2,164
|2,523
|2,164
|Net income (loss) on financial assets
|1,950
|1,071
|1,950
|1,071
|Net other operating income
|-895
|-849
|-895
|-849
|Total net operating income
|29,152
|27,943
|29,152
|27,943
|Salaries and associated charges
|-7,477
|-6,412
|-7,477
|-6,412
|Administrative expenses
|-2,752
|-3,669
|-2,752
|-3,669
|Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
|-2,137
|-2,052
|-2,137
|-2,052
|Other gains (losses)
|14
|-2,419
|14
|-2,419
|Total expenses
|-12,352
|-14,552
|-12,352
|-14,552
|Profit before loss allowances
|16,800
|13,391
|16,800
|13,391
|Net allowance for expected credit losses
|-4,635
|-5,720
|-4,635
|-5,720
|Profit before income tax
|12,165
|7,671
|12,165
|7,671
|Income tax expense
|-2,301
|-1,275
|-2,301
|-1,275
|Profit for the period from continuing operations
|9,864
|6,396
|9,864
|6,396
|Profit from discontinued operations
|0
|21
|0
|21
|Profit for the period
|9,864
|6,417
|9,864
|6,417
|Statement of financial position, in thousands of euros
|31 March 2025
|31 Dec 2024
|31 March 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|487,160
|448,661
|652,065
|Debt securities at FVOCI
|49,431
|22,334
|13,586
|Loans to customers
|2,297,987
|2,196,482
|1,747,606
|Other assets
|109,603
|110,939
|89,823
|Total assets
|2,944,181
|2,778,416
|2,503,080
|Customer deposits and loans received
|2,560,513
|2,401,689
|2,161,463
|Subordinated notes
|95,943
|91,668
|76,476
|Other liabilities
|16,885
|15,290
|21,688
|Total liabilities
|2,673,341
|2,508,647
|2,259,627
|Equity
|270,840
|269,769
|243,453
|Total liabilities and equity
|2,944,181
|2,778,416
|2,503,080
Compared to the unaudited financial results published for Q1 2024, the net interest income and the net allowance for expected credit losses for the Q1 2024 have been adjusted, both reduced by 0.8 million euros. The adjustment is related to an identified error, where interest income from impaired financial assets had been accrued on the gross exposure of the financial assets, rather than on net basis. This correction does not impact the net profit for Q1 2024.
Comment from Martin Länts, Chairman of the Management Board of Bigbank AS:
In the first quarter of 2025, Bigbank continued its strong growth across all core areas. Our loan portfolio reached a record 2.3 billion euros, with increases in business, home, and consumer loan segments. Particularly encouraging is the significant growth of the home loan portfolio, reflecting not only a more active real estate market but also the trust customers place in Bigbank.
Our deposit portfolio also continued to grow, driven primarily by our savings deposit product. We are pleased to see that more and more people are choosing our savings deposit – a product that combines some of the best interest rates on the market with flexible access to savings. During the quarter, the volume of the savings deposit portfolio increased by 123 million euros, reaching a group record of 1.14 billion euros.
The current account service launched for Estonian customers in December last year has been well received. By the end of the quarter, over 3,500 customers had opened a current account. Bigbank offers a 2% interest rate on current account balances. Product development in the field of daily banking will continue at full speed in the coming quarters, with the aim of launching new functionalities in Estonia and gradually expanding the service to Latvia and Lithuania.
Net profit for the first quarter of the year amounted to 9.8 million euros, an increase of 3.4 million euros compared to the same period last year. This growth was supported, among other factors, by a significant improvement in the payment behaviour of the consumer loan portfolio, which led to a decrease in the net cost of expected credit loss.
In March, we successfully completed a 3-million-euro AT1 bond issue, which was fully subscribed. In addition, we increased the volume of bonds issued in November 2024 by 1 million euros. Both transactions were aimed at meeting regulatory capital requirements and support the continuation of the bank's strategic growth, focusing on the expansion of the home and business loan portfolios.
We thank all our investors and partners for their trust. Our goal remains to provide strong, responsible, and long-term value-creating banking.
Bigbank AS (), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 March 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 2.9 billion euros, with equity of 271 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves more than 169,000 active customers and employs over 550 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.
Argo Kiltsmann
Member of the Management Board
Telephone: +372 5393 0833
Email: ...
