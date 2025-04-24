Girls' Education Bridges The Digital Divide

Did you know we could boost global GDP by €600 billion by 2027 if we doubled the share of women in the tech workforce?

International Girls in Information & Communication Technologies Day Statement by Education Cannot Wait Director Yasmine Sherif

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a global digital divide, threatening to leave entire generations of women and girls behind. Today, we place them at the centre of our shared massive action as we commemorate International Girls in ICT Day . Today, we reaffirm our commitment to harness the transformative power of education and provide these girls with the training, skills and resources they need to be part of the digital revolution that is shaping our planet. Today, we must recommit to financing their education.

The digital divide is nowhere more pronounced than on the frontlines of armed conflict, climate change and forced displacement. "Globally, there are 244 million fewer women than men using the internet, limiting access to education, job opportunities and innovation," according to UNESCO . In Africa, for instance, "cultural barriers, cost and mobility restrictions prevent many girls from accessing technology and digital learning."

In fact, in sub-Saharan Africa , for every 100 men that know how to use a spreadsheet, there are only 40 women with the same skills. Some recent analysis from UNICEF indicates that 90% of adolescent girls and young women are offline. That's 9 out of 10 denied access to the limitless information and opportunities that the internet provides.

Despite these challenges, we know that access to education in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) can have a profound impact.

I think of the brave girls and teachers of the Afghan Girls' Robotics Team. These real-life Rule Breakers – led by Education Cannot Wait's Global Champion Somaya Faruqi – competed in robotics competitions worldwide. Through their brave acts, they learned to build and program robots, they acquired new skills in engineering and technology, and they served as ambassadors for girls in science and technology everywhere. These are the pioneers that will break through the glass ceiling and pave the way for millions of girls worldwide to access the internet and find careers in technology.

There is a strong economic case to support girls' access to information and communication technology. According to UNESCO , we could boost global GDP by €600 billion by 2027 if we doubled the share of women in the tech workforce.

To get there, we are going to need to break some rules. That means using our wealth in the North to share with the girls of Afghanistan – and across Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America – and empower them to embrace technology for girls of all ages.

We must accelerate funding to ensure children caught in humanitarian emergencies, just like Somaya Faruqi, can triumph again and again, thanks to their access to education and technology. Despite the seemingly impossible odds, they have proven that girls can stand up, learn technology and win the sprint – not just nationally or regionally, but also globally.

SOURCE Education Cannot Wait

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED