Partner Real Estate Lists Fully Remodeled Monrovia Condo With EV Charging And Prime Location Access

MONROVIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A turnkey condo in the heart of Monrovia is now on the market, combining modern upgrades, everyday convenience, and a location that puts everything within reach. Listed by Vitria Karyoatmodjo (DRE #02148813) and Rudy Lira Kusuma (DRE #01820322) of Partner Real Estate, 1511 S Mayflower Avenue, Unit A is a 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home that offers thoughtful renovations and a layout built for comfortable, connected living.Remodeled in 2022, this light-filled residence features a spacious open floorplan with modern finishes throughout, including updated bathrooms, a sleek kitchen, and newer flooring. The attached 2-car garage includes a 220V plug for EV charging, appealing to energy-conscious buyers and Tesla owners alike.“This home checks all the boxes for today's buyers-modern upgrades, EV compatibility, and an unbeatable location close to everyday essentials,” said listing agent Vitria Karyoatmodjo.Recent updates also include a two-year-old central AC system, and the sale comes with appliances included: refrigerator, washer, and dryer. HOA dues cover trash, sewer, and water, simplifying ownership and adding to the property's investment appeal.Located just minutes from Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Good Fortune Supermarket, Baja Ranch Market, and popular fitness and dining options, this condo delivers on walkability and lifestyle. Metro Gold Line access, major freeways, and the highly anticipated In-N-Out opening nearby add even more value.Whether you're a first-time buyer or investor seeking strong rental potential in an established neighborhood, 1511 S Mayflower Ave, Unit A offers a rare opportunity in a low-inventory market.The property is now available for private showings. For more information, contact Partner Real Estate at

