Egyptian, Djibouti Presidents Back Gaza Peace, Red Sea Stability

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CAIRO, Apr 24 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and his Djiboutian counterpart, Ismail Omar Guelleh, voiced joint support for efforts to end the war in Gaza and safeguard maritime security in the Red Sea, said a joint statement, following their talks in Djibouti yesterday.

“The two presidents condemned the renewed Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement,” according to the statement.

They reaffirmed their support for the outcome of the emergency Arab summit on Palestine, held in Egypt on March 4, which emphasizsed the need for an immediate ceasefire, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

On Red Sea security, the two leaders expressed“rejection of any attempts to threaten the security and stability of maritime passages,” stressing the importance of strengthening coordination among Arab and African countries, bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

They called for activating the Council of Arab and African States Bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, to fulfill its role in promoting regional coordination and upholding international maritime law.

The two presidents also voiced support for efforts to preserve the unity and stability of Arab states facing crises, particularly Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

Besides, they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in infrastructure, energy, and transport, and signed several memoranda of understanding in media, youth and sports, sustainable development, and scientific research, said the statement.- NNN-MENA