Palestinian Boy Murdered By Zionist Israeli Army In N. West Bank

MENAFN - Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Apr 24 (NNN-WAFA) – A 12-year-old Palestinian boy was murdered yesterday, during clashes with the Barbaric Israeli army, in the town of Yamoun, south-west of Jenin in the northern West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

In a press statement, the ministry identified the boy as, 12-year-old Mahmoud Abu al-Haija, without providing further details.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a press statement that, its workers transferred the body of the boy, who“was shot in the cheek and abdomen with live ammunition,” to Jenin Governmental Hospital.

Local sources and eyewitnesses said that, Zionist Israeli military vehicles raided the town, prompting clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian youths, during which the trigger-happy Israeli soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters.

In a separate development, eight Palestinians were injured, including one by gunfire, and three agricultural structures were burned, in attacks by unrully Israeli settlers, in the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah, according to Palestinian security sources.

The sources said that the barbaric Israeli forces prevented civil defence and ambulance teams from reaching the injured and extinguishing the fires.

In a press statement, the Sinjil Village Council urged residents to head to the affected area to confront the marauding settlers, and prevent further attempts to seize their land.

So far there has been no comment from the Zionist side regarding these incidents.– NNN-WAFA