Dubai: How This Centre Empowers Adults With Autism To 'Gain Confidence, Independence'

As Nazeer Waseem reflects on his childhood, he admits he doesn't remember much, but his mother, Uzma, recalled a pivotal moment: a teacher slapped him for his behaviour. Years later, Nazeer was diagnosed with autism after a long journey.

"That incident left a lasting impact on both of us," Uzma said. Now at 31, Nazeer has not allowed this experience to hinder his progress. He has joined the workforce at a hotel chain, honing his skills in the kitchen and dreaming of becoming a chef, a journey greatly supported by his mentor at Mawaheb.

Mawaheb aims to provide a creative haven for adults with special needs, helping them develop essential life skills and artistic expression. Nazeer reflected on his journey with autism: "I don't remember much from my childhood," he shared, "but I do recall moments at school when I behaved differently, often imitating cartoon characters." This behaviour sometimes led to misunderstandings with peers and teachers.

Nazeer was officially diagnosed with autism at the age of four while attending a British school. "The first teacher who recognised it provided the support he needed," Uzma explained. When Nazeer joined Mawaheb, he began to thrive. "They helped me gain confidence and independence," he noted.

Thanks to their support - especially from the centre's director Wemmy de Maaker - Nazeer has taken great strides in his personal and professional life. "I've worked at a hotel where I learned to interact with guests and coworkers," he explained. Not only that, but he has also moved out of his family home into staff accommodation, living completely independently.

Pursuing passions

Nazeer is now pursuing his passion for cooking, dreaming of becoming a chef. "I love making burgers and fried chicken," he said. His artistic talents also shine through; he can complete intricate paintings in just half an hour.

Joining Nazeer at the Mawaheb center is Sean McLennan, a 27-year-old artist. Sean, who is half Chinese and half Scottish and was born in Thailand, shares a similar journey. "I started painting at a young age," he said. "Drawing animals was my favorite." His mother noted that Sean always had a pen in hand, doodling and creating.

Sean's artistic growth

Sean's artistic journey began in a time when awareness about autism was limited. "It was a blurry path for us," his mother recalled, "but when a teacher suggested it might be autism, we began to seek help." Through various therapies, Sean honed his skills and developed his unique artistic voice.

Sean's artwork has gained recognition, showcasing his understanding of color and form. "He has a natural talent for rhythm and harmony in his art," his mother explained. At the Mawaheb center, Sean continues to grow, participating in exhibitions where he can display his work. "I love the freedom to create," Sean added. "Art is my way of communicating." His mother notes the positive impact the center has had on his social interactions, allowing him to engage with a diverse group of people and develop important life skills.

Navigating autism

Anahita Patel, the mother of 18-year-old Rehaan, shared her own experiences navigating the world of autism. "The diagnosis was the hardest thing for any parent," she reflected. "It felt overwhelming and left me in a tunnel with no light." She emphasised that every child with autism is unique, making it challenging to find the right interventions.

Power of journaling

In the summer of 2018, Rehaan began documenting his childhood memories in a journal. "To our amazement, these stories meant a lot to him," Anahita shared. "We realised that writing gave him a unique insight and perspective that we had not been able to decipher until then." This practice allowed Rehaan to express himself in ways that verbal communication could not.

After moving to Dubai, Anahita was determined to find a supportive environment for Rehaan. "I had a list of schools, and when we visited the Mawaheb center, I instantly knew it was the right place for him," she explained. "He fit right in, and they welcomed him with open arms."

Rehaan now attends the centre five days a week, engaging in various creative activities. "He loves the art programme," Anahita said. "It allows him to explore his creativity and interact with others in a supportive environment."

Kristin Buchanan, the Executive Director of Gulf Consulting at The New England Center for Children Clinic (NECC) in Dubai, shared her perspective on the evolving workplace dynamics for autistic individuals. "Over the past decade, we've seen a significant shift from viewing autism solely through a clinical lens to appreciating the value of neurodiversity in the workplace. Employers are beginning to recognise that autistic individuals offer unique perspectives and exceptional attention to detail, which can enhance innovation and team performance."

She emphasises that while there is still progress to be made, companies are increasingly moving beyond mere inclusion as a checkbox to genuinely embracing cognitive diversity. "When companies engage in awareness initiatives, such as Autism Acceptance Month activities or targeted training for managers, the cultural shift is palpable. These efforts create safer spaces for employees to disclose their needs and encourage creative thinking about communication and accommodations."

Tiffany Howley, a Community Relations Specialist at NECC, highlighted the importance of outreach in promoting understanding of autism. "A consistent message I hear from autistic individuals is their desire for equal opportunity. They want to be given a fair chance to succeed without being treated differently," she explains. "Many express frustration at being underestimated, often due to misconceptions in the workplace."

Tiffany emphasises that community outreach is crucial for bridging the gap between clinical understanding and real-world application. "Through outreach, we can break down stereotypes and build genuine understanding," she says. "When organisations take the time to listen and learn, they are more likely to create lasting, inclusive change."