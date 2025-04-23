MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) MHI Thermal Systems Wins German Red Dot Design Award 2025

TOKYO, Apr 24, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received the Red Dot Design Award 2025, an international design competition in Germany, for its RC-ES1 remote control unit for air-conditioners for overseas markets.(1)

The Red Dot Design Award is an international design competition established in Germany in 1955. It is one of the world's three major design awards, along with IDEA in the United States, and the iF DESIGN AWARD in Germany. The Red Dot Design Award is divided into three categories: Product Design, Brands & Communication Design, and Design Concept. The stylish new RC-ES1 has received an award in the Product Design category.

The RC-ES1 is a remote control developed for air-conditioners used in stores, offices and hotels. It features a sophisticated exterior designed by Tensa Industrial Design, headquartered in Milan, Italy. The black tone color, and the compact and flat structure (86 mm x 86 mm x 17 mm), beautifully match many different types of interiors. The functions available on remote control itself is simplified by adopting pictogram where diverse users can understand and operate easily regardless of their nationality or ages.

In addition, the RC-ES1 supports Bluetooth® wireless technology,(2) allowing for operation and configuration from a smartphone using a dedicated app. The app has three modes (User, Administrator, and Service), providing a wide range of functions according to the application, such as the operation of the remote control, or saving, transferring setting data and checking inspection data for indoor units and remote controls. With all modes the input setting on app can be automatically and continuously transmitted to up to 20 remote control units within the Bluetooth® wireless connection range from a single smartphone.

Going forward, through receiving this award, MHI Thermal Systems will continue to develop technologies and products well suited to customers, aiming to provide heating and cooling solutions that meet diverse needs.

(1) For more information about the RC-ES1, see the following press release.

(2) The Bluetooth® word mark and figure mark are registered trademarks, and are the property of Bluetooth SIG, Inc. MHI Thermal Systems uses these trademarks under license. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

