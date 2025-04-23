Syria Issued 345 Industry Licenses

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Syria's Ministry of Economy and Industry issued 345 licenses to industrial companies to operate in the country in the first quarter of this year, the government-run Syrian Arab News Agency (Sana ) reported, quoting figures made public by the Ministry.

Projects greenlighted by the Syrian government include 76 food processing units, 111 chemical units, 94 textile businesses, and 64 engineering businesses. The Ministry expects 4,242 jobs to be created as a result. Over 2,000 of those jobs should be in textiles, followed by chemicals, and then food processing facilities.

With a new administration in place after the fall of former president Bashar Al-Assad, the country is attempting to regain stability amid persisting conflicts and political challenges. Two international financial institutions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, have made overtures to Syria in the past few days to support economic development in the country.

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum



©Izettin Kasim/Anadolu/AFP

