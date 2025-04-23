Panamanian University Slams U.S. Meddling In Panama Canal

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)Recent visits to Panama by high-ranking U.S. officials, were aimed at“undermining Panamanian dignity and sovereignty,” the state-run University of Panama said Tuesday. In a statement, the Central American country's leading institution of higher learning said the goal of U.S. government interference was to“supervise” the Panama Canal.

Earlier this month, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino received various visits by high-ranking U.S. officials, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Admiral Alvin Holsey, head of the U.S. Southern Command. The University of Panama noted that the visits of U.S. officials coincided with protests from unions and social organizations rejecting the U.S. attempt to influence Panama's national affairs.



“The truth is that they are eagerly trying to subdue Panamanians in order to supervise the Canal and reestablish military bases on our soil. With the latest of the envoys, the situation is extremely delicate, as activities of a military nature took place,” it said. The institution declared itself in favor of the neutrality of the Panama Canal and the rights of Panamanians as“architects of our destiny, free from foreign interference.

“It is imperative to free ourselves from all subordination to the interventionist policies of the United States. The Republic of Panama has no reason to align itself with the warmongering policies of the current U.S. president,” the University of Panama said. It warned that the U.S. president wants to return to the days of the“Big Stick,” referring to Washington's aggressive foreign policy in the past, and the world should be wary of the tariff war he has launched.