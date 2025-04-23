EQS-News: H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Corporate Action

H2APEX receives shareholder loan and plans capital increase for further expansion of its hydrogen production capacities

23.04.2025 / 20:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

H2APEX receives shareholder loan and plans capital increase for further expansion of its hydrogen production capacities

Loan agreement concluded on attractive terms with shareholder Active Ownership with a volume of EUR 20 million

Additional comfort letter from an investor of the Atlan Group for a further EUR 15 million

Financing from the two main shareholders reflects confidence in the ramp-up of the hydrogen market and is a signal of their long-term support Furthermore, capital increase with targeted gross issuing proceeds of EUR 30 million planned for June 2025 Rostock, Grevenmacher (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), Lubmin, 23 April 2025 – H2APEX Group SCA (“H2APEX“, ISIN: LU0472835155), as borrower, today entered into a loan agreement with its shareholder Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS (“Active Ownership“) for a total amount of EUR 20 million. In addition, an investor of the Atlan Group has today granted H2APEX a letter of comfort for an additional EUR 15 million. Part of the funds will be used for the acquisition of the recently acquired hydrogen project of the Hamburg-based company HH2E at the Lubmin site. In addition, the further development of the hydrogen project in Lubmin, which has been in the pipeline since 2022, will be supported and the project's financing requirements are secured until the final investment decision is made. Peter Rößner, CEO of H2APEX:“We are delighted about the long-term support from our two main shareholders. The additional financial resources are an important step for H2APEX in strengthening our corporate strategy and at the same time underline the confidence in both the ramp-up of the hydrogen market and the role that H2APEX plays in this in Germany. Accordingly, the loan and the comfort letter are primarily intended to be used for the acquisition of HH2E Lubmin Werk GmbH and the further development of this project, which has the potential to generate up to 1,000 MW of electrolysis capacity, as well as the further development of our existing project in Lubmin, which already has the potential to build up to 600 MW of electrolysis capacity. The agreements we have concluded therefore give us sufficient operational leeway to pursue our goals and provide enormous support in building up hydrogen production capacities on an industrial scale under the leadership of H2APEX.“ The increased focus on developing its own production capacities is also taking place against the backdrop of the recent reluctance of third parties to place orders in the hydrogen plant engineering business, in addition to the opportunities offered by the consolidation of the hydrogen market. Peter Rößner:“The development of our own hydrogen projects has been an important component of our strategy for some time. Now is a very good time to focus on our own project pipeline. On the one hand, the market has reached a stage where the demand for hydrogen in Germany can be estimated with sufficient certainty. On the other hand, consolidation in Germany offers us opportunities to expand our own pipeline by acquiring attractive hydrogen projects. Furthermore, political uncertainty is significantly decreasing thanks to the conclusion of the new coalition agreement, which aims to give Germany a leading role in a European hydrogen initiative. This is further underlined by the inclusion of climate neutrality by 2045 in the German constitution, which provides additional planning security. Against this backdrop, we are currently working on project financing with external investors and believe we are well on the way to finding an attractive solution.” The loan agreement includes the right of Active Ownership to demand the conversion of the outstanding loan amount into shares of H2APEX. In addition, H2APEX is preparing a capital increase with target gross issuing proceeds of EUR 30 million to establish a solid basis for the further development of its business model. Under the current plans, the capital increase will be carried out in June 2025, with the shares to be placed with institutional investors, excluding subscription rights. The conversion of the loan in the amount of EUR 20 million is anticipated to become part of the capital increase. To the extent that the investor of the Atlan Group takes part in the capital increase, the subscription amounts reduce the obligations under the comfort letter accordingly. About H2APEX The operational core of H2APEX was founded in 2000 in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and has been fully dedicated to clean hydrogen production, storage, and distribution since 2012. As a pioneer in the field, H2APEX aims to establish itself as an internationally recognized developer and operator of hydrogen facilities. The company specializes in developing, constructing, selling, or operating green hydrogen plants with electrolysis capacities of up to 2 GW. These plants support the decarbonization of industrial value chains and the production of green hydrogen. They are used in industries such as steel, chemicals, and cement, as well as other energy-intensive sectors. Additionally, H2APEX provides infrastructure and logistics solutions, particularly for industrial applications in warehouses, ports, and production facilities. -p Contact: H2APEX

Kirsten Brückner

Leiterin Marketing und Kommunikation

Phone: +49 381 799902-347

Mobil: +49 175 657 14 65

E-Mail: ...

Timmermannsstrat 2a

18055 Rostock



IR AG

Frederic Hilke, Johannes Kaiser

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 221 9140 973

E-Mail: ...

Mittelstr. 12-14

50672 Köln



23.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: H2APEX Group SCA 19, rue de Flaxweiler 6776 Grevenmacher Luxemburg Phone: +352 2838 4720 Fax: +352 2838 4729 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: LU0472835155 WKN: A0YF5P Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2122798

End of News EQS News Service