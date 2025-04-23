DGE 6Th Human Factors Engineering & Usability Studies Congress Brings Top Experts To Philadelphia

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) DGE invites industry leaders, executives, and professionals to attend the 6th Human Factors Engineering & Usability Studies Congress in Philadelphia, May 15-16, 2025. Participants will explore ways to improve the user experience and meet regulatory requirements through improved designs of medical devices, combination products, and IFUs.

The event is hosted by Dynamic Global Events (“DGE”), a life science leader and organizer of premier B2B events. The global event company caters to the dynamic informational and networking needs of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, healthcare, medical device, and allied...

