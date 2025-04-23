Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Tonga Prime Minister Eke And Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Waqa

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met today with a high-level delegation from the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) including Prime Minister of Tonga Dr. ‘Aisake Eke, the current PIF Chair, and PIF Secretary General Baron Waqa. The Deputy Secretary highlighted the United States, as a Pacific power, remains committed to engagement with the region and looked forward to deepening cooperation on a range of issues to secure a free, open, and prosperous Pacific region. The Deputy Secretary, Prime Minister, and Secretary General also discussed expanding opportunities for strengthening commercial ties to promote durable, long term economic growth and development that benefits both Americans and Pacific Islanders.