Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results From Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) (NYSE: RCI) (the“Company”), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. Shareholders voted for all items of business put forth at today's meeting, those being the election of the director nominees and the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors. A total of 108,564,494 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 97.67% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the election of directors.

Director Nominee Result % of Shares

Voted For % of Shares

Voted Withhold Michael J. Cooper Elected 99.970% 0.030% Trevor English Elected 99.965% 0.035% Ivan Fecan Elected 99.984% 0.016% Robert J. Gemmell Elected 99.984% 0.016% Jan L. Innes Elected 99.994% 0.006% Diane A. Kazarian Elected 99.995% 0.005% Dr. Mohamed Lachemi Elected 99.985% 0.015% David A. Robinson Elected 99.984% 0.016% Edward S. Rogers Elected 99.970% 0.030% Lisa A. Rogers Elected 99.987% 0.013% Bradley S. Shaw Elected 99.984% 0.016% Wayne Sparrow Elected 99.991% 0.009% Tony Staffieri Elected 99.992% 0.008% John H. Tory Elected 99.983% 0.017%

A total of 108,598,288 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 97.70% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the appointment of auditors.

Auditors Result % of Shares

Voted For % of Shares

Voted Withhold KPMG LLP Appointed 99.994% 0.006%

