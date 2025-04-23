Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results From Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|Director Nominee
|Result
| % of Shares
Voted For
| % of Shares
Voted Withhold
|Michael J. Cooper
|Elected
|99.970%
|0.030%
|Trevor English
|Elected
|99.965%
|0.035%
|Ivan Fecan
|Elected
|99.984%
|0.016%
|Robert J. Gemmell
|Elected
|99.984%
|0.016%
|Jan L. Innes
|Elected
|99.994%
|0.006%
|Diane A. Kazarian
|Elected
|99.995%
|0.005%
|Dr. Mohamed Lachemi
|Elected
|99.985%
|0.015%
|David A. Robinson
|Elected
|99.984%
|0.016%
|Edward S. Rogers
|Elected
|99.970%
|0.030%
|Lisa A. Rogers
|Elected
|99.987%
|0.013%
|Bradley S. Shaw
|Elected
|99.984%
|0.016%
|Wayne Sparrow
|Elected
|99.991%
|0.009%
|Tony Staffieri
|Elected
|99.992%
|0.008%
|John H. Tory
|Elected
|99.983%
|0.017%
A total of 108,598,288 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 97.70% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the appointment of auditors.
|Auditors
|Result
| % of Shares
Voted For
| % of Shares
Voted Withhold
|KPMG LLP
|Appointed
|99.994%
|0.006%
