Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results From Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders


2025-04-23 10:30:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) (NYSE: RCI) (the“Company”), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

Shareholders voted for all items of business put forth at today's meeting, those being the election of the director nominees and the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors. A total of 108,564,494 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 97.67% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the election of directors.

Director Nominee Result % of Shares
Voted For 		% of Shares
Voted Withhold
Michael J. Cooper Elected 99.970% 0.030%
Trevor English Elected 99.965% 0.035%
Ivan Fecan Elected 99.984% 0.016%
Robert J. Gemmell Elected 99.984% 0.016%
Jan L. Innes Elected 99.994% 0.006%
Diane A. Kazarian Elected 99.995% 0.005%
Dr. Mohamed Lachemi Elected 99.985% 0.015%
David A. Robinson Elected 99.984% 0.016%
Edward S. Rogers Elected 99.970% 0.030%
Lisa A. Rogers Elected 99.987% 0.013%
Bradley S. Shaw Elected 99.984% 0.016%
Wayne Sparrow Elected 99.991% 0.009%
Tony Staffieri Elected 99.992% 0.008%
John H. Tory Elected 99.983% 0.017%

A total of 108,598,288 Class A Voting shares, representing approximately 97.70% of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A Voting shares, were voted in connection with the appointment of auditors.

Auditors Result % of Shares
Voted For 		% of Shares
Voted Withhold
KPMG LLP Appointed 99.994% 0.006%

For director biographies, please visit .

About Rogers Communications Inc:
Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or

For further information:
Investor Relations
1-844-801-4792
...


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

