London, UK, April 24, 2025 (St George's Holiday) - St George's Day 2025 has witnessed a remarkable 35% increase in celebrations and events across England, as the campaign to make April 23rd an official bank holiday gains momentum.

Between Saturday 19 April and Sunday 27 April, communities nationwide held a record number of parades, festivals, family fun days, and cultural events, signalling a resurgence of pride in England's patron saint and a growing desire for a national holiday that celebrates English heritage and unity.

At the heart of the movement is St George's Holiday, a campaign group calling for St George's Day to be recognised as a statutory bank holiday. The surge in events this year has bolstered calls for government action and reflects the groundswell of public support for the initiative.

“Every year, more and more people want to celebrate what it means to be English,” said Graham Smith, Chairman for St George's Holiday.“This year's 35% increase in St George's Day events proves the appetite is stronger than ever. England deserves a national day just like our friends in Scotland and Ireland. It's time for St George's Day to be an official bank holiday.”

Graham continued:

“One of our key goals is to have 500 St George's Day events in England. That would mean, on average, there would be a St George's Day event within a six-mile radius of everyone in the country. We believe this would unite communities and make St George's Day a celebration for all.”

The ingenuity and creativity of local organisers have made this year's festivities truly memorable. From St George mushroom picking walks in the countryside to classic wheelbarrow races on village greens, communities have put their own spin on tradition.

Virtual fun runs have brought people together across distances, while amateur radio enthusiasts staged a special field day to connect with fellow celebrants nationwide. Young and old alike joined in making dragons out of egg boxes, turning recycled materials into symbols of national pride and fun.

Campaign Highlights:

30% Increase: 114 official and community-organised St George's Day events took place from 19–27 April 2025, compared to 83 in the same period last year.

Nationwide Participation: From London to Manchester and Newcastle, people of all ages and backgrounds came together to celebrate English culture, history, and community spirit.

Growing Popularity: ChatGPT estimates that the total number of followers for the leading St. George's Day Facebook Pages exceeds 750,000 people.

Supporters are calling on the UK government to listen to the people and designate April 23rd as a new public holiday in England, ensuring it is celebrated as proudly as St Andrew's Day in Scotland, St David's Day in Wales, and St Patrick's Day in Ireland.

For more information, interviews, or to join the campaign, visit .