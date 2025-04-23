GAMIVO Helps Protect Children In Cyberspace. Download A Free E-Book

GAMIVO is a company that combines gaming and e-commerce. Hence, it understands the dangers of cyberspace and knows how to face them efficiently.

"Companies require another level of cybersecurity, but in most cases, knowledge and cautiousness are sufficient to create a safe online environment at home. Therefore, we used our experts' incredible experience and invited other professionals (e.g., Surfshark) to share their insights to create a comprehensive and useful guide for everyone surfing the web and planning to introduce the younger generation to the amazing world of the Internet and video games," explained Paweł Zemka, GAMIVO CRO.

Knowledge is power and safety

Most issues regarding child safety on the web stem from a lack of proper education and awareness. It considers both kids and grown-ups. Phishing, false online shops, and identity theft thrive if children don't know how to recognize a scam and how valuable personal data can be. The same goes for cyberbullying and grooming.

"Even adults fall victim to phishing and are often too careless about sharing their personal data. Although our guide focuses on the safety of younger gamers and Internet users, I recommend that everyone read it. This knowledge can come in handy sooner than you expect," said Paweł Zemka.

Children in the world of gaming

Video games are also a crucial but often misunderstood topic. Gaming has become an essential part of pop culture; thus, separating kids from it is virtually impossible. It doesn't seem like a smart idea either because video games have huge educational value. They help develop logical thinking, improve reflexes, and teach problem-solving, to name only a few.

The e-book covers a vast selection of topics, including the most dangerous scam methods, identity theft, and different forms of online abuse. Teachers and parents can also learn about video games' influence on young players, potentially harmful mechanics, and how to choose titles suitable for their kids.

"Stories about kids becoming criminals because of Mortal Kombat or GTA make eye-catching headlines, but they are no more than harmful legends. Obviously, those games are not meant for children, but not because they can turn them into monsters. It's crucial to know the games your children play and help them pick suitable ones. Hence, we encourage parents to visit virtual worlds together with their kids. We also explain what elements can be potentially dangerous. For instance, some titles feature gambling mechanics and microtransactions, which can evolve into a serious issue if overlooked," clarified Andrzej Bazylczuk, GAMIVO PR Manager.

Just the beginning

Unfortunately, risks evolve, and new problems emerge. Only a few years ago, deepfakes were incredibly expensive. Today, this technology has become widely accessible and is used by scammers. To address those next-level challenges, GAMIVO plans to update the e-book regularly and invite new experts to share their knowledge.

The first edition of Children's Safety in Cyberspace is available to download for everyone via the GAMIVO client pane .