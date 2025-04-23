NEXCOM DNA 140 Edge-Ready Enterprise Performance With Dual 5G

MENAFN - PR Newswire) TAIPEI, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, consolidates compute, security, and network functions into a single, AI-ready desktop – DNA 140 . With zero-touch recovery, multi-network connectivity, and real-time network intelligence, DNA 140 fuses advanced Next-Generation Firewall (), intelligentrouting,, andhardware acceleration into a compact, deploy-anywhere appliance.

Built for the Edge

NEXCOM DNA 140 is the next-gen edge platform your IT infrastructure has been waiting for. Optimized for NGFW, SD-WAN, AI & Dual 5G.

Powered by the Intel Atom® x7000RE/E/C series, DNA 140 delivers low-latency, high-efficiency compute for real-time, edge-critical workloads. Four 2.5GbE LAN ports enable high-throughput local networking, while two PoE+ ports (30W, 802.3at) simplifies peripheral deployment for powered devices, TPM 2.0 ensures secure, hardware-level key protection.

Dual 5G for Redundant, Multi Connectivity

Equipped with dual 5G failover, DNA 140 ensures always-on uptime. One 5G line handles public access, the other connects privately-ideal for hybrid networks or failover setups. No dropouts. No dead zones. Just seamless access and control.

Network Protection and Embedded Security

DNA 140 is purpose-built for NGFW performance, enabling DPI, IPS, and real-time threat detection. Integrated with SD-WAN firewall, it ensures intelligent path selection and unified policy enforcement-delivering secure, high-performance connectivity across sites.

System Integrity with NEXBOOT Self-Recovery

DNA 140 features NEXBOOT , a built-in system-level failover and diagnostic suite minimizing downtime by autonomously restoring system functions after software faults or failed updates.

In a world where downtime is not an option, the DNA 140 keeps operations running at full power. Optimized for NGFW , SD-WAN firewall , with dual 5G failover and AI acceleration , this compact workhorse is built for the edge-remote branches, retail floors, or anywhere that can't afford to go dark.

DNA 140 is the next-gen edge platform your IT infrastructure has been waiting for. Want to know why? Check out the full blog: What DNA 140 Does Differently .

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking with its software-defined solutions. Through its Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, NEXCOM delivers cutting-edge platforms for Cybersecurity, OT Security, SD-WAN, SASE, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, edge AI, and more. NCS specializes in professional design and manufacturing services, enabling reliable and scalable network infrastructures for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, NEXCOM's solutions empower customers worldwide to build resilient, high-performance networks tailored to the demands of tomorrow's connectivity challenges.

