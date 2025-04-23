PMI Chicagoland Chapter To Host 20Th Annual Leadership Forum: Accelerate, Adopt & Evolve

PMIC

CHICAGO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Project Management Institute (PMI) Chicagoland Chapter proudly announces its 20th Annual Leadership Forum, a landmark event taking place on Friday, May 2, 2025 , from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM CDT at the Chevy Chase Country Club in Wheeling, Illinois. This year's theme, "Accelerate, Adopt & Evolve," reflects the chapter's commitment to equipping project professionals with the tools and insights needed to lead transformative change in an increasingly complex and technology-driven world.

A Milestone Year for Project Leadership

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the PMI Chicagoland Leadership Forum marks two decades of inspiring project leaders, executives, and changemakers across industries. This milestone event continues to be a hub for strategic insight, innovation, and professional growth.

In today's fast-changing landscape-driven by AI, digital disruption, and shifting customer needs-the Forum delivers essential knowledge to help leaders accelerate, adapt, evolve, and lead with confidence.

2025 Keynote Speakers and Themes



Mike Griffiths , PMI author and agile thought leader, will speak on how AI, hybrid teams, and agile evolution are transforming project work. A co-author of the PMBOK® Guide – Agile Practice Guide, Mike is a global consultant helping organizations lead with agility.

Julie Yurko , President & CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank, will share how human-centered design reshaped their mission. She leads a team delivering 250,000 meals daily and is known for equity-driven leadership and innovative strategy. Patrick Chew , VP of AI & Data Science at AIT Worldwide Logistics, will explore how PMOs can embrace AI without compromising quality. With 20+ years in automation and data science, he drives global AI strategy at a top logistics provider.

Why This Forum Matters



Professional Growth: Attendees will gain fresh perspectives on leadership, innovation, and strategy that go beyond traditional project management.

Thought Leadership: The forum attracts influential voices and pioneers who are shaping the future of work and community impact.

Connection & Collaboration: The Forum is a prime opportunity to build relationships, share experiences, and spark new ideas. Legacy of Excellence: As the Forum celebrates 20 years, it reaffirms its role as a cornerstone of the PMI Chicagoland community and a driver of excellence in the Midwest's project leadership landscape.

Event & Registration Details:



Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Time: 7:30 AM – 12:00 PM CDT

Location: Chevy Chase Country Club, 1000 North Milwaukee Avenue, Wheeling, IL 60090 Register Here: LINK

Participants of this event will earn 3 PDU's in Power Skills in the PMI Talent Triangle®.

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to network with fellow leaders and gain knowledge from experienced corporate visionaries. For the full event schedule and presenter details, visit our event page .

The PMI Chicagoland chapter extends its appreciation to our event gold sponsors:

Lewis University is an innovative and forward-thinking Catholic university offering market-relevant undergraduate and graduate programs. We're an Authorized Training Partner of the Project Management Institute, and our business programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP). That means Lewis' GAC-accredited Project Management, MS will provide the leading-edge knowledge and skills to make you an in-demand professional and open the door to greater opportunity. Sign up for the upcoming PMP bootcamp that is startin on June 2nd.

About PMI Chicagoland Chapter

With over 5,000 members, PMI Chicagoland is one of the largest PMI chapters in North America. It serves as a hub for project management excellence, offering education, certification support, mentoring, and thought leadership. Through events like the Leadership Forum, PMI Chicagoland fosters a vibrant and diverse community of professionals dedicated to making an impact.

Website:

SOURCE PMI Chicagoland Chapter

