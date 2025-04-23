LOTTE BIOLOGICS Begins Full-Scale Operation Of ADC Manufacturing Facility

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This contract marks the first official step in the full-scale operation of the ADC manufacturing facility at the Syracuse Bio Campus in New York, which has been under expansion since 2023. With this, the company is launching its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services, designed to meet a wide range of client needs from clinical development to commercial production. It also aims to further enhance the competitiveness of the Syracuse Bio Campus.

Building on this order, the company plans to pursue additional client acquisition opportunities while accelerating the expansion of partnerships to offer comprehensive one-stop services for ADC development and manufacturing. Through these efforts, LOTTE BIOLOGICS aims to strengthen its position in the ADC therapeutics market and further enhance its standing as a global CDMO.

LOTTE BIOLOGICS' ADC manufacturing facility, built with an investment of approximately USD $100 million, is a cGMP-compliant site that offers end-to-end services. It features an integrated production and purification line, including a conjugation reactor with a capacity of up to 1,000 liters. The facility provides in-house quality control (QC) testing as well as advanced characterization services. In addition, it is equipped with a single-use system that supports the entire process; from antibody preprocessing to automated aseptic filling of drug substances; enabling flexible response to a wide range of client needs.

LOTTE BIOLOGICS' CEO James Park stated, "With this contract as a starting point, we will ensure a stable supply of high-quality ADC therapeutics and solidify our position in the global market, not only as an antibody manufacturer, but also as a CDMO specializing in ADCs." He added, "We also plan to actively pursue collaboration opportunities to further strengthen our competitiveness in the ADC modality business.

Meanwhile, LOTTE BIOLOGICS recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Syracuse Bio Campus in New York to celebrate the completion of its ADC manufacturing facility. The event was attended by approximately 100 people, including CEO James Park, Head of Global Strategy Yooyeol Shin, US General Manager Michael Hausladen, and employees from the Syracuse Bio Campus.

About LOTTE BIOLOGICS

Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, LOTTE BIOLOGICS was founded in 2022 with a mission to deliver therapies that contribute to a healthier world.

At the Syracuse Bio Campus in New York, LOTTE BIOLOGICS provides high-quality GMP manufacturing services for drug substances. The facility offers a total production capacity of 40,000L, supported by eight 5,000L stainless steel bioreactors. Additionally, the campus includes extensive analytical QC testing laboratories and warehouse facilities that have received approval from over 62 regulatory agencies worldwide. LOTTE BIOLOGICS is also advancing into a new area of expertise with Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) conjugation services. With over $100 million invested in ADC modalities, including both drug substance and conjugation capabilities on-site, we offer a seamless, end-to-end service from drug substance manufacturing to conjugation.

Looking ahead to 2030, LOTTE BIOLOGICS is constructing three advanced bio plants in Songdo, South Korea. With construction of the first plant already underway and expected to be operational by 2027, each facility will feature eight 15,000L stainless steel bioreactors for large-scale commercial production, along with multiple 2,000L single-use bioreactors to meet clinical production needs. Collectively, these plants will provide a manufacturing volume exceeding 360,000L in bioreactor capacity.

More information about LOTTE BIOLOGICS, please visit:

SOURCE LOTTE BIOLOGICS