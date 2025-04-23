Taiwan Welcomes St Kitts–Nevis And The Philippines Government Support For Peace And Stability Across Taiwan Strait, Promote Closer Bilateral Interactions

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

TAIPEI, Taiwan – In a statement published on April 18, the government of Saint Christopher and Nevis said it observed with profound and growing concern the recent escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait, said it held the conviction that all societies, regardless of size or geopolitical influence, should be allowed to advance their development without fear of aggression, intimidation, or the threat of conflict. In addition, it emphasized the need for constructive diplomacy to ensure lasting peace and security across the Taiwan Strait.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA):

“This statement by the government of Saint Christopher and Nevis, which follows the adoption of a resolution by the country's National Assembly on April 17 endorsing Taiwan's international participation, fully demonstrates the close and cordial diplomatic bond between Taiwan and Saint Christopher and Nevis. As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will continue to work with the global democratic camp to jointly safeguard stable and prosperous development globally and throughout the Asia-Pacific region.”

Meanwhile, the government of the Philippines issued Memorandum Circular No. 82 on April 21, signed by executive secretary Lucas Bersamin, declared that the Philippine government would relax certain restrictions on interactions with Taiwan to promote economic, trade, and investment relations between the two countries.

“Minister of foreign affairs Lin Chia-lung affirms the Philippine government's pragmatic step to promote bilateral relations, expressing his belief that new regulations will help Taiwan continue to deepen substantive cooperation with the Philippines under the policy of integrated diplomacy,” the department of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, said in a press release.

The ministry of foreign affairs stresses that Taiwan is the Philippines' eighth-largest export market, ninth-largest trading partner, and 10th-largest source of imports.

“As Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has emphasized repeatedly, peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are a priority, while peace, security, and stability are the concern of all nations. Moving forward, Taiwan will continue to work with democratic allies such as the Philippines to jointly contribute to regional prosperity, peace, and stability,” MOFA noted.

