Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
GAZA -- At least 39 Palestinians are killed and 105 others injured, mostly women and children, as a result of continued Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.
NEW YORK -- OCHA reports that hostilities continue unabated across the Gaza Strip, with airstrikes hitting tents and areas sheltering displaced families.
ISTANBUL -- A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Istanbul, injuring nearly 115 people.
WASHINGTON -- The World Bank: Growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is forecast to moderately accelerate in 2025 amidst uncertainty.
NEW DELHI -- India downgrades its diplomatic relations with Pakistan and suspended the Indus Water Treaty one day after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
ISLAMABAD -- Two members of Pakistan Levies, guarding a polio vaccination team, are gunned down in the southwestern Balochistan province. (end) gb
