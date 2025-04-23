Spacious Eastvale Retreat With Dual Staircases And Tesla Charger Hits Market For $999K, Listed By Partner Real Estate

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A rare Eastvale offering has entered the market, delivering size, style, and smart features in one of the Inland Empire's most desirable family neighborhoods. Listed at $999,000, 13608 Sagemont Court is a 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home with 3,580 square feet of living space, presented by Sally Ning Wang (DRE #02235972) , Roger Sun (DRE #02236316) , and Rudy Lira Kusuma (DRE #01820322) of Partner Real Estate.Built in 2005 and positioned on an 8,712-square-foot lot at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, this property boasts major curb appeal, a 3-car garage, and an extended driveway with RV parking potential-a rare find in the neighborhood.“This home offers the perfect blend of function and comfort for multigenerational families or buyers needing space to grow,” said Sally Ning Wang.“From the flexible floor plan to the smart energy upgrades, it's a turnkey opportunity in Eastvale's thriving market.”Inside, a double-door entry opens to formal living and dining areas, while a generous family room with a custom entertainment center and fireplace anchors the heart of the home. The gourmet kitchen is well-equipped with granite countertops, a center island, and ample cabinetry-designed for both everyday use and entertaining.A first-floor bedroom and full bath offer flexible living for guests or in-laws, while a dual staircase leads to the upper level, adding a unique architectural element. Upstairs features include a loft, three additional bedrooms, and a spacious primary suite with its own fireplace, retreat area, oversized walk-in closet, and spa-like bath with dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate shower.Outdoors, the private backyard is designed for relaxation with block walls, lush lawn, mature landscaping, and a storage shed. Energy-conscious buyers will appreciate the leased solar system and installed Tesla charger.Ideally located near Eastvale Shopping Center, Costco, 99 Ranch Market, and top-rated schools, this home combines modern amenities with convenience and space.13608 Sagemont Ct is now available for private showings. For inquiries or to schedule a tour, contact Partner Real Estate at

