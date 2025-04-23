F. Jay Falone's Time Messenger Brings Cosmic Stakes To The LA Times Festival Of Books 2025

Time Messenger

A genre-defying sci-fi adventure of survival and temporal twists launches readers into a time-bending mission to save an alien race.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Long before the future could be written, it had to be saved. That's the heart-pounding premise behind the book “Time Messenger” by F. Jay Falone, a genre-blending science fiction novel that will be featured at this year's Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Hosted at Booth #930 (Black Zone) by Inks and Bindings, the book will be on display-and available for free while supplies last.In this thrilling tale, humanity's fate is tied to the survival of an ancient alien race known as the Tarsi. With extinction looming from a massive asteroid, a mission is launched-across time itself-to save them. Colonel Jenks, alongside Albert Einstein and a team of brilliant scientists, must act swiftly to prevent a future calamity. The story unfolds with cinematic intensity, filled with suspense, secret meetings, and the bizarrely delicious meals of an alien world.With characters as bold as the stakes they face,“Time Messenger” gives readers a front-row seat to a cosmic race against extinction. The novel blends scientific theory and dramatic storytelling, all delivered with a touch of warmth and wit that makes the high-concept plot feel human and real.F. Jay Falone resides in Massachusetts with his wife, Christine, and their two children, Mekala and Nicholas. His passion for imaginative storytelling and sci-fi dynamics drives the unique energy of“Time Messenger,” a debut that explores both the grand scale of cosmic survival and the intimate choices that shape destiny.To share this journey with readers, Falone invites all festival-goers to experience his book up close at the LA Times Festival of Books. The Inks and Bindings booth will be the place to discover exclusive details about the book, chat with fans, and receive a complimentary copy of the novel.Happening this spring, the festival will be held on April 26-27, 2025, at the University of Southern California campus, offering a dynamic showcase of books and authors.“Time Messenger” is just one of many featured titles, and visitors can expect to engage with authors and explore a vast selection of exciting new works.To learn more, including full schedules and other featured authors, visit the LA Times Festival of Books website at Additionally, to explore the full list of books featured by Inks and Bindings at the event, check out . And for even more behind-the-scenes content and author highlights, don't miss the latest magazine issue accessible here: .About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

