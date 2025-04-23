New Forensic Tool Detects 7 Drugs In Under 5 Minutes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The opioid crisis demands innovative solutions, and that's precisely what inspired us to create PowderTracerTM."

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolabs International LLC proudly introduces PowderTracerTM, a groundbreaking, rapid surface test, and its companion app, designed to swiftly detect seven dangerous drugs. This innovative tool is poised to revolutionize forensic drug detection in the field, providing accurate results in under five minutes. PowderTracerTM addresses the urgent need for rapid, reliable drug identification, particularly in the face of the escalating opioid crisis and the increasingly sophisticated methods used by drug traffickers.

Powder Tracer 7-in-1 drug test device for rapid substance detection.

AI-powered test reader app shown analyzing a 7-in-1 drug test device.

Powder Tracer, Designed for law enforcement, border patrol, and first responders.

The opioid crisis demands innovative solutions, and that's precisely what inspired us to create PowderTracerTM.

Post this

PowderTracerTM is specifically designed for use by various agencies, including border patrol and customs, law enforcement and forensics teams, TSA and Homeland Security personnel, correctional facilities, and emergency medical response teams. Its portability and ease of use make it an invaluable asset in diverse settings, from busy border crossings to crowded urban environments. The system's rapid testing capabilities allow for immediate responses to potential threats, enhancing public safety and helping to combat the spread of dangerous drugs. Protect your community and order PowderTracerTM today. Visit powdertracer to learn more.

"The opioid crisis demands innovative solutions, and that's precisely what PowderTracerTM delivers. By providing rapid, reliable identification of dangerous substances, we're empowering those on the front lines to make informed decisions, potentially saving lives and disrupting drug trafficking networks." said Gino Ajodani. "This technology will be a lifeline for law enforcement and first responders, helping them keep our communities safer."

PowderTracerTM detects seven dangerous drugs:



Fentanyl (FYL)

Carfentanil (CFYL)

Cocaine (COC)

Methamphetamine (MET)

Xylazine (XYL)

THC K2 (synthetic marijuana)

These substances pose significant threats to public safety and health. For example, carfentanil, a drug originally used to tranquilize elephants, is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, with just 2mg capable of killing 50 people. The CDC reports a dramatic increase in carfentanil-related deaths, rising from 29 in early 2023 to 238 by mid-2024, affecting 37 U.S. states. PowderTracerTM empowers law enforcement and first responders to quickly identify these deadly substances, enabling immediate action and potentially saving lives.

The intuitive PowderTracerTM App further enhances the system's capabilities. Field agents simply scan the test's QR code, follow the app's guided instructions, and generate a forensically valid digital report in minutes. The AI-powered reader eliminates subjective interpretation, ensuring precise, automated results and eliminating the risk of misreading faint lines. This feature is crucial for maintaining the integrity of evidence and ensuring compliance with legal standards. The app also offers valuable features like location-based drug trend tracking, providing valuable data for law enforcement and public health officials.

Visit powdertracer to learn more about PowderTracerTM and how to order this life-saving technology for your agency. Secure your community and safeguard lives with the power of rapid, accurate drug detection. Act now to protect your community.

Media Contact:

Biolabs International LLC

[email protected]

[email protected]

1-800-440-4580

About Biolabs International LLC

As a self-funded company with bold plans for growth, Biolabs International LLC is driven by innovation, integrity, and a passion for making healthcare smarter, faster, and more accessible for everyone.

SOURCE Biolabs International LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED