Jordanian King Urges Halting War On Gaza, Resumption Of Aid Delivery
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 23 (KUNA) -- Jordanian King Abdullah II met with Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic Minority Leader of the US House of Representatives and a delegation of lawmakers on Wednesday.
The meeting, attended by Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, focused on strengthening US-Jordan ties and enhancing cooperation, according to Jordan News Agency (PETRA).
King Abdullah reiterated the call for halting the attacks on Gaza Strip, resumption of aid delivery, supporting the reconstruction of Gaza and canceling the plans to displace the Palestinian residents.
He emphasized the US role in regional stability and voiced concerns over Israeli attacks on Palestinians and violations of holy sites in Jerusalem.
The King highlighted the need for a political framework based on the two-state solution to achieve a just peace.
Discussions also included the situations in Syria and Lebanon. Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi and Alaa Batayneh, the Director of the Office of His Majesty, were also present. (end)
