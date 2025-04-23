403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti, Iraqi Top Judges Meet On Judicial Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) -- President of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and Head of the Court of Cassation Dr. Adel Bouresli received his Iraqi counterpart Dr. Faiq Zidane to discuss ways to enhance judicial cooperation.
The meeting, held at the Palace of Justice on Wednesday in the presence of judiciary top brass from both sides, focused on the deep-rooted relations between the two neighbors in the legal, legislative and judicial fields, according to a statement from the Ministry of Justice.
Both sides affirmed desire to enhance the visit exchanges and experience sharing between members of the judiciary and public prosecution in both countries, and agreed to work out a memorandum of understanding in this regard. (end)
ath
The meeting, held at the Palace of Justice on Wednesday in the presence of judiciary top brass from both sides, focused on the deep-rooted relations between the two neighbors in the legal, legislative and judicial fields, according to a statement from the Ministry of Justice.
Both sides affirmed desire to enhance the visit exchanges and experience sharing between members of the judiciary and public prosecution in both countries, and agreed to work out a memorandum of understanding in this regard. (end)
ath
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment