Thousands Of People Evacuated From New Jersey Due To Wildfire
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW JERSEY, April 23 (KUNA) -- A fast-moving wildfire in New Jersey has reportedly forced evacuation of more than 3,000 people, local media reported on Wednesday.
The fire, which broke out in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area of Ocean County Tuesday morning, has also led brief closure of a portion of the Garden State Parkway in the southern portion of the state, according to the CNN.
The evacuation orders and a significant closure of the Garden State Parkway have been lifted as weather conditions improved today.
Firefighters continue to battle a still-growing wildfire that's burned more than 12,000 acres.
The fire is percent contained as of late afternoon, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said, noting that the cause is under investigation.
Acting New Jersey Gov. Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency for Ocean County this morning.
"At this time, we have no loss of life and no homes have been harmed," Way wrote on his X account. (end)
