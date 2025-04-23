403
Trump Expects Fair Deal With China
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 23 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump said his administration was "going to have a fair deal with China" on new tariffs.
"It's going to be fair. We are Everything's active," he told reporters at the White House on Wednesday in the run-up to trade talks with China.
"Everyone's going to be happy, but we're no longer going to be the country that's ripped off by every country in the world," he affirmed.
Meanwhile, the White House is considering slashing the steep tariffs on China during trade negotiations.
The rate could be reduced by 50 percent to 65 percent, Wall Street Journal reported, citing a senior White House official under anonymity.
Yesterday, Trump said 145 percent is very high and it won't be that high.
"It won't be anywhere near that high. It'll come down substantially. But it won't be zero," he made clear. (end)
