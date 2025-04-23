SK Hynix Announces 1Q25 Financial Results
|
[1] Low-Power Compression Attached Memory Module (LPCAMM2) : LPDDR5X-based module solution that provides power efficiency and high performance as well as space savings. It has the performance effect of replacing two existing DDR5 SODIMMs with one LPCAMM2
|
[2] Small Outline Compression Attached Memory Module (SOCAMM) : A low-power DRAM-based memory module for AI server
For NAND, the company plans to actively respond to demand for high-capacity eSSD, while maintaining profitability-first operation with cautious approach for investment.
"In compliance with the 'Capex Discipline', SK hynix will focus on products with demand feasibility and profitability to enhance investment efficiency," said Kim Woohyun, Chief Financial Officer. "As an AI memory leader, we will strengthen collaboration with partners and carry out technological innovation in efforts to continue profit growth with industry-leading competitiveness."
1Q25 Financial Results (K-IFRS)
|
*Unit: Billion KRW
|
|
1Q25
|
QoQ
|
YoY
|
|
4Q24
|
Change
|
1Q24
|
Change
|
Revenues
|
17,639.1
|
19,767.0
|
-11 %
|
12,429.6
|
42 %
|
Operating Profit
|
7,440.5
|
8,082.8
|
-8 %
|
2,886.0
|
158 %
|
Operating Margin
|
42 %
|
41 %
|
1%p
|
23 %
|
19%p
|
Net Income
|
8,108.2
|
8,006.5
|
1 %
|
1,917.0
|
323 %
* Financial information of the earnings is based on K-IFRS
* Please note that the financial results discussed herein are preliminary and speak only as of April 24, 2025. Readers should not assume that this information remains operative at a later time.
About SK hynix Inc.
SK hynix Inc., headquartered in Korea, is the world's top tier semiconductor supplier offering Dynamic Random Access Memory chips ("DRAM") and flash memory chips ("NAND flash") for a wide range of distinguished customers globally. The Company's shares are traded on the Korea Exchange, and the Global Depository shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Further information about SK hynix is available at , href="" rel="nofollow" skhyni .
Media Contact
SK hynix Inc.
Global Public Relations
Technical Leader
Kanga Kong, Minseok Jang, Sooyeon Lee
E-Mail: [email protected]
SOURCE SK hynix Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment