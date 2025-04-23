Eufy Introduces Its First Professional Monitoring Security System And Selects Rapid Response Monitoring To Deliver Best-In-Class 24/7 Professional Monitoring Services To Eufy Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bellevue, Washington, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eufy, a global leader in home security technology and smart appliances by Anker Innovations, today announced the upcoming availability of the ExpertSecure system, the world's first security solution with 24/7 monitoring supported by both Local AI technology and live surveillance experts.

eufy has selected Rapid Response Monitoring to deliver professional monitoring for eufy's line of security products and customers. The professional monitoring service can be added to a wide range of eufy indoor and outdoor devices including security cameras, as well as motion, entry, smoke, and floor sensors.

"The ExpertSecure system is designed to deliver end-to-end protection of our customers' homes," said Frank Zhu, General Manager of eufy. "Pairing this new system with Rapid Response - a proven and trusted leader in the professional monitoring of millions of homes - was an easy choice to make. eufy and Rapid Response share the same commitment to safeguard our customers with the highest level of protection and care."

Advanced Local AI Performance

The system's advanced AI Model, known as the“Private Local AI Agent,” can perform real-time identification, shape analysis and behavior monitoring to assess risk levels (e.g., familiar visitors vs. loitering intruders), set off proactive light and siren alerts, as well as transmit notifications to Rapid Response to help intercept external threats to the customer's home.

The ExpertSecure system's advanced AI can accurately identify suspicious outdoor activity (e.g., trespassing, vandalism) to ensure a faster response to critical threats while reducing false alarms and disruptive notifications.

In addition, the Private Local AI Agent can precisely comprehend the scene, promptly detecting dangerous behaviors and emergencies. After rapidly assessing the risk level, it triggers effective responses to prevent potential hazards before they happen.

Always On Reliability - HomeBase Professional S1

The ExpertSecure system also marks the debut of the HomeBase Professional S1. Top features and capabilities of this powerful data hub include:



High-speed LTE connections and dual 4G compatibility

Support for eufy Power over Ethernet (PoE) cameras, HDMI video wall displays and Zigbee smart home sensors

32 GB of onboard storage and expandable memory up to 16 TB

Local data processing and storage for users' complete data control 24-hour backup energy during power outages

Once enrolled, Rapid Response's professional monitoring service is always on, as well. Rapid Response's Monitoring Specialists each complete an extensive training program to ensure they respond with urgency and confidence when any emergency or threatening event takes place.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing and retail availability of the eufy ExpertSecure System will be shared at a separate date.

The advanced Private Local AI Agent capabilities will launch later this year to further enhance the power and accuracy of the ExpertSecure System.

More information on the ExpertSecure system is available at .

About eufy

eufy smart home products and technologies - including home and property security devices and services and smart cleaning solutions - deliver expert protection and deep-cleaning capabilities tailored to your lifestyle. eufy looks beyond functional performance to meet the needs and enrich the lives of the people you care about the most. Care is what makes a house a home, and everything we build is "Built With Care" for you. Find more information at eufy.com.

About Rapid Response Monitoring

Founded in 1992, Rapid Response Monitoring is the largest independent provider of professional alarm monitoring services in North America, with three Monitoring Centers in the USA. In partnership with its network of alarm Dealers, Integrators, and Installers, Rapid Response protects the lives and properties of millions of customers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Employing the latest technology, Rapid Response exceeds all industry standards and delivers monitoring services 100% in-facility from fully redundant offices in Syracuse, NY, Corona, CA, and Henderson, NV.

Rapid Response is dedicated to delivering the most advanced and impactful monitoring solutions available anywhere. They are the first and currently only third-party professional monitoring center to earn the Underwriter's Laboratories (UL) listing for the AVS-01 Alarm Validation Scoring Standard (UL-CAVS). Communicating AVS-01 scores to authorities during dispatch results in enhanced protection, reduced calls for service, and increased customer satisfaction.

To learn more visit:

