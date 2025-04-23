'Psychodynamic Chaplaincy: Psychological And Spiritual Integration In Healthcare' Marks SCA's 10Th Foundational Paper

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spiritual Care Association (SCA) is thrilled to announce the publication of its latest foundational paper, "Psychodynamic Chaplaincy: Psychological and Spiritual Integration in Healthcare."Psychodynamic chaplaincy incorporates principles of psychoanalytic theory into the practice of spiritual care. It explores unconscious dynamics in human relationships and how past experiences shape present emotions and behaviors. Drawing from Boisen's concept of the“living human document,” it invites deep engagement with the inner world of those receiving care.This important resource emphasizes the value of psychodynamically informed chaplaincy and promotes the training necessary for effective spiritual care. By combining spiritual guidance with psychological principles from psychoanalytic theory, this approach addresses emotional challenges in healthcare settings, particularly when past traumas resurface.Psychodynamic chaplaincy offers vital support, helping individuals explore their inner worlds and fostering self-discovery and transformative change. This holistic model promotes spiritual growth, resilience, and healing, encouraging individuals to lead more fulfilling lives."A core focus of HealthCare Chaplaincy Network (HCCN) has always been the integration of spiritual care into health care in the United States through evidence-based clinical practice, education, advocacy, and more. Key to our efforts has been the encouragement and publication of research. Our new paper continues that trend," said the Rev. Eric J. Hall, DTh, APBCC, President and Chief Executive Officer of HCCN and SCA.Over the past several years, SCA invested in the research and publication of nine other foundational white papers. These documents explore aspects of the importance of spiritual care in various health care settings, including hospital chaplaincy, hospice and palliative care chaplaincy, the emerging field of telechaplaincy, the roles of the physician, the nurse, and the social worker in spiritual care, and now, with its 10th paper, psychodynamic chaplaincy.SCA members can download "Psychodynamic Chaplaincy: Psychological and Spiritual Integration in Healthcare" for free, and copies for others can be purchased at .

Molly Sabala

HealthCare Chaplaincy Network

+1 212-644-1111

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.