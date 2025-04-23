Shipping Industry And Corporate Leaders Gather At The Port Of Los Angeles

Top-performing (Sapphire) tier shipping lines receive Blue Whales and Blue Skies whale tail awards

Jessica Morten, California Marine Sanctuary Foundation, shares 2024 Blue Whales and Blue Skies environmental results and program history

Honoring Exemplary Efforts in the Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies Program and Celebrating a Decade of Conservation

CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International industry leaders came together at AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles April 16 for the annual Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies (BWBS) Awards Ceremony, which recognized the top-performing shipping lines for the 2024 season and celebrated 10 seasons of the BWBS program.With thousands of shipping containers stacked high in the background, the Port of Los Angeles – the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere – offered a fitting place to recognize shipping industry leaders who move cargo all over the globe for their exemplary efforts in the most impactful BWBS season yet.BWBS“Sapphire” rated lines – meaning their fleets transited 85% of the time at 10 knots or less in the vessel speed reduction (VSR) zones – each received a coveted whale tail sculpture for the highest performance. This year, each tail was handcrafted by shipwright Nate Slater from his woodshop. All the wood was sourced from remnants or drops from his career repairing wooden seiner and prohibition-era rum runner boats in the Pacific Northwest. Whale tail awardees were: CMA CGM; Connaught Shipmanagement HK; COSCO Shipping; CSL Americas; Hong Kong Top Honor Shipping; ISM Ship Management Ltd; Maersk; Marathon Petroleum; MSC; NYK Ro-Ro; Ocean Network Express; OOCL; OSG Ship Management, Inc.; Pilion Navigation; ConocoPhillips - Polar Tankers; Starbulk SA; STX Marine Service Co; Swire Shipping; Teo Shipping Corporation; Tomini Transports LLC; Toyofuji; Wallenius Wilhelmsen; and Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp.Ambassadors with 90% or more of eligible shipments with participating lines over the past year also received whale tail awards. They were: The Block Logistics, Who Gives A Crap, Eggboards, Nomad, and JAS Worldwide. Port of Hueneme was also recognized for the majority of ships calling on the port being enrolled with BWBS.Gold award lines - meaning their fleets transited 60% - 84% of the time at 10 knots or less in the VSR zones - recognized were: Campbell Shipping Company, D'Amico Group; Dockendale; Empire Bulker Ltd.; Evergreen; Hapag-Lloyd; HMC Shipmanagement Co Ltd; Hyundai Glovis; K Line; Mol ACE; Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. ; Raffles Shipmanagement Services; Scorpio Group; Temm Maritime Co Ltd; Unisea Shipping Ltd; Venture Shipping Ltd; Veritas Shipmanagement and Wan Hai.Shipping lines that volunteer to participate in the BWBS program reduce their speed along stretches of the California coast. In doing so, they help reduce the risk of fatal ship strikes on endangered whales, ocean noise, and air pollution and greenhouse gases. The program has dramatically advanced voluntary participation, research, and opportunities to protect both marine and human life in California's coastal communities. Over the last 10 seasons, the environmental benefits brought by BWBS have only grown, and in recent years, the program has expanded to include company ambassadors that work with participating shipping lines and commit to helping promote responsible shipping.In honor of the program's 10-year anniversary, special recognition was given across several categories. Evergreen, CMA CGM, and K-line were recognized for their leadership in sharing the most whale-sighting information with BWBS over time. MSC was honored for achieving the Sapphire Award tier over the last eight years, reducing its fleet's speeds to 10 knots or less for the most distance of any participant: more than 168,000 nautical miles.Stanley Kwiaton, MSC's Regional Manager of West Coast Port Operations reflected:“MSC's values of collaboration, trust, and open communication have made our consistent success in this programme a reality. MSC is committed to protecting endangered whales and safeguarding the areas where they feed and migrate. We are very grateful to be an integral part of MSC's worldwide efforts to protect these magnificent creatures. We look forward to continuing to work with the BWBS team and local partners by minimizing the way our operations impact whale habitats.”It was clear from the large pod of whale tails on display and other lines' reflections, that commitment to environmental protection is a genuine value for so many shipping lines.Neil Carraher, Country Manager, Swire Shipping:“Swire Shipping recognizes that responsible stewardship of biodiversity is important to maintaining a resilient marine environment, and we are conscious of the role that we can play to safeguard marine ecosystems in the areas where we operate. In the seven years since we joined BWBS, we are proud to have received the highest-tiered Sapphire Award for six consecutive years. It is very encouraging to see the positive impact the programme has had on biodiversity along the California coast, and we look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts within the industry.”Antonia d'Amico, Group ESG Director, D'Amico:“For d'Amico Group, participating in BWBS for the second consecutive year and achieving the Gold rating is a true honor and a great success. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to the environment and underscores our responsibility to reduce the impact of our operations on marine ecosystems and air quality. Initiatives like BWBS highlight our industry's dedication to continuous improvement, demonstrating that operational efficiency and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.”Jack Duesler, Regional Operations Manager, NYK Line:“We are excited and proud of the success of this program! It continues to be a challenge but not one that is insurmountable. Each year has its own difficulties but we are able to work as a team both internally and externally to ensure we achieve the prestigious Sapphire Rating.”James Jeng, Chief Marine Technology Officer, Yang Ming: "At Yang Ming, we recognize our responsibility to minimize environmental impact and promote sustainable shipping practices. That's why we are proud to continue our participation in BWBS, an initiative that delivers both environmental and social benefits while helping to safeguard a stable and biodiverse future. This effort aligns with our Protecting Biodiversity and Zero Net Deforestation Commitment announced in 2024, further reinforcing our dedication to sustainability. we are taking meaningful action to preserve the beauty and biodiversity of our oceans for generations to come.”The Awards Ceremony was supported by Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., or MSC; CSL Americas; Wan Hai Lines Ltd.; NYK Line; The Block Logistics and Sonos.Learn more:

Amber McEldowney

Protecting Blue Whales and Blue Skies

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.