New Children's Book 'Nature Is God's Symphony' Encourages Young Readers To Hear God's Voice Through Creation

AUBURN, GA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Author Gloriangeliz Solano Debuts a Spiritually Uplifting Story for Children and Families Across the SoutheastChristian author and worshiper Gloriangeliz Solano has released her debut children's book, Nature is God's Symphony , a beautifully crafted story that invites young readers to recognize the voice of God through the sounds of the natural world. Now available through LovedbyJesus Bookstore across the United States, with early praise from educators and Christian parents alike.In this lyrical and faith-centered story, Solano explores how animals, seasons, and landscapes come together in joyful harmony to worship their Creator. Children are introduced to the music of nature-honking geese, crashing waves, buzzing bees, and even the silence of snowfall-each one portrayed as an instrument in a divine symphony.Rooted in the biblical foundation of Matthew 21:16, Nature is God's Symphony presents a unique perspective that blends spiritual truths with sensory storytelling, designed to awaken awe, curiosity, and reverence in children ages 4 to 9.“This book was born from my love for worship and the beauty I see in God's creation,” said Solano.“My prayer is that children will not only enjoy the sounds of nature but also recognize them as expressions of praise. Every part of creation points back to the One who made it.”Raised in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Solano draws from her Caribbean upbringing and Christian heritage to create a book that speaks to the hearts of young believers. Now living in Georgia, she continues to write and minister with a focus on instilling Christian values through storytelling.The book's message is especially relevant at a time when many families are seeking meaningful ways to reconnect children with faith, nature, and spiritual reflection. Nature is God's Symphony provides an accessible and enriching way to do just that-whether read aloud at bedtime, shared in Sunday school classrooms, or used as part of Christian homeschooling.About the AuthorGloriangeliz Solano is a Christian author, worshiper, and songwriter originally from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. She currently resides in Auburn, Georgia, with her family and dog, Mila. Passionate about praising God and inspiring children to do the same, Solano combines her love for faith, music, and nature in her writing. Nature is God's Symphony is her debut book.Nature is God's Symphony is now available for purchase on Amazon and other online retailers.

