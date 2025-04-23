Qatar, Togo Hold First Round Of Political Consultations

The first round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Togo was held Wednesday in Lome, the capital of Togo.

The Qatari side was chaired by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, while the Togolese side was chaired by HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and Togolese Abroad Ousmane Afo Salifou.

During the round, both parties discussed bilateral cooperation relations and a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

On the sidelines of the political consultations, the State of Qatar and the Republic of Togo signed a Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the fields of youth and sports, reflecting their commitment to expanding partnership opportunities and strengthening mutual cooperation.

