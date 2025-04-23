403
Chad's Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador
HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad of the Republic of Chad Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Chad Talib bin Mohammed Al Mankhas.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
