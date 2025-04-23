Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chad's Foreign Minister Meets Qatar's Ambassador


2025-04-23 07:00:20
(MENAFN- APO Group)


HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad of the Republic of Chad Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Chad Talib bin Mohammed Al Mankhas.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

