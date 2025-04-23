Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President El-Sisi To Head To Djibouti


2025-04-23 07:00:20
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is heading to Djibouti today. The President will hold talks with the President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, on ways to strengthen relations between the two countries and joint coordination on regional developments in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.

