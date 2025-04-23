403
President El-Sisi To Head To Djibouti
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is heading to Djibouti today. The President will hold talks with the President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, on ways to strengthen relations between the two countries and joint coordination on regional developments in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.
