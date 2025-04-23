African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Received H.E. Nonceba Losi, Ambassador Of The Republic Of South Africa To Ethiopia & Permanent Representative To The African Union (AU)
The Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. @ymahmoudali, received H.E. Nonceba Losi, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to Ethiopia&Permanent Representative to the AU. They had constructive discussion on Africa's priorities within the G20 framework, underscoring the importance of inclusive representation and advancing the continent's strategic interests. The meeting also highlighted South Africa's ongoing commitment to promoting peace, stability,&sustainable development across the region.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment