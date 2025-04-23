$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Urges Stockholders Of GB, YOTA, PORT, AKYA To Act Now

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monteverde & Associates PC (the“M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as ain the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. We are headquartered at thein New York City and are investigating:

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB ) , relating to the proposed merger with Shift4 Payments, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Shift4 intends to acquire Global Blue for $7.50 per common share in cash.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for May 6, 2025.

Yotta Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: YOTA ), relating to its proposed merger with DRIVEiT Financial Auto Group, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, DRIVEiT securityholders are expected to own approximately 78.4% of the combined company.



Southport Acquisition Corporation (OTC: PORT ), relating to its proposed merger with Angel Studios, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Angel Studios shares will automatically be converted into the right to receive Southport shares.



Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA ) , relating to the proposed merger with Quanterix. Under the terms of the agreement, Akoya shareholders will receive 0.318 shares of Quanterix common stock for each share of Akoya common stock owned. Akoya shareholders will own approximately 30% of the combined company.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for May 13, 2025.

