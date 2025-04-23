Pulse Seismic Inc. Announces Voting Results At Shareholders’ Annual Meeting
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Neal Coleman
|31,038,759
|99.90
|32,292
|0.10
|Paul Crilly
|31,061,451
|99.97
|9,600
|0.03
|Dallas Droppo
|30,880,344
|99.39
|190,707
|0.61
|Robert Robotti
|31,045,648
|99.92
|25,403
|0.08
|Patrick Ward
|31,047,955
|99.93
|23,096
|0.07
|Melanie Westergaard
|31,055,358
|99.95
|15,693
|0.05
The“Say on Pay” shareholder advisory vote on Pulse's approach to executive compensation was approved by 99.78% of the votes cast.
CORPORATE PROFILE
Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin where most of Canada's oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.
For further information, please contact:
Neal Coleman , President and CEO
Or
Pamela Wicks , Vice President Finance and CFO
Tel.: (403) 237-5559
Toll-free: 1-877-460-5559
