Driveaway Autos Continues To Strengthen Its Partnership With The MS 150 Organization

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With over 15 years of experience in the automotive industry, proudly serving Houston and surrounding areas, DriveAway Autos reaffirms its commitment to the community by continuing its support as a key sponsor of high-impact sports and social events.

For the second consecutive year, and as part of this ongoing commitment, DriveAway Autos will sponsor the arm sleeves worn by participants of the MS150, providing added comfort and protection against the sun and weather throughout the event.

The MS150 is one of the most prominent cycling events in Texas and the United States. Organized by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the ride brings together thousands of cyclists annually to complete a challenging 150-mile journey from Houston to Austin. The primary goal of the event is to raise critical funds for research and support for those living with multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system, mobility, and overall quality of life.

At DriveAway Autos, their mission goes beyond offering high-quality vehicles, they are deeply committed to the well-being of their community. Supporting events that promote health, sportsmanship, and teamwork is a core part of their values, and they are proud to contribute to initiatives that make a meaningful difference in people's lives.

DriveAway Autos remains a trusted ally within Houston's Space City and its surrounding communities, continuing to promote positive values and actively participating in initiatives that create lasting, positive impact for local families.

About DriveAway Autos

With more than 15 years in the industry, DriveAway Autos has become the leading auto dealership within Houston's Hispanic community. The company boasts four locations and an inventory of over 800 vehicles. DriveAway Autos is deeply committed to customer satisfaction and the quality of its offerings, providing a wide selection of vehicles tailored to meet the needs and preferences of Hispanic families in the region.

