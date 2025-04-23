Prescott College Celebrates Launch Of New Cycling Team

PRESCOTT, Ariz., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescott College is celebrating the launch of the new cycling team, known as the Prescott College Roadrunners. Under the leadership of Coach Phil Reimer, the Roadrunners have participated in the Mountain Bike Association of Arizona, completing three races and continuing the series in April and May. Reimer is an experienced and decorated cyclist and USA Cycling Olympic level cycling coach, having previously coached the Northern Arizona University Cycling Team.

The Prescott College Roadrunners cyclists have successfully landed in the top ten for each race and look forward to racing in the upcoming Whiskey Off-Road in their home city of Prescott on April 25-27, as well as in Flagstaff in May. They are looking forward to racing in the Southwest Collegiate Cycling Conference Races beginning in late August with the opportunity to race throughout Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico.

"The launch of the Roadrunners cycling team is an invigorating step for Prescott College," said Prescott College President Dr. Barbara J. Morris. "Steeped in a history of creating interdisciplinary, experiential, and diverse learning environments, adding a competitive cycling team is the next iteration of Prescott College growth, as we continue to expand our engagement in our local and regional communities. We look forward to competing in the upcoming season."

The city of Prescott and greater community are invited to visit the Prescott College Roadrunners' booth, #26, at the Whiskey Off-Road. Help cheer on our local team and enjoy some free Roadrunners merchandise. More information about the Prescott College Roadrunners can be found at pcroadrunners .

Prescott College, founded in 1966, has over a half-century of leadership in developing and refining experiential and online educational models that have kept the college at the forefront of institutions seeking to address urgent issues currently facing human societies. Collaborative learning, multidisciplinary studies, and experiential and field-based learning are hallmarks of the Prescott educational experience. Prescott offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees as well as certificate options. Prescott College students are educators, activists, counselors, researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs-all of whom are eager to make a difference in their local and global communities. Prescott College is proud to serve a diverse student body that is passionate about making a long-lasting impact on society and the environment.

