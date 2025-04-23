National Parents Organization Releases 2025 Shared Parenting Report Card: Six States Now Earn "A" Grades As More States Adopt Equal Shared Parenting Laws

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, DC, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(NPO) released itstoday,on their adoption of shared parenting laws. The report shows shared parenting efforts are making a difference and leading family court reform across the country. Improvements show shared parenting works, protecting vulnerable children from some of the worst impacts of divorce.









2025 Shared Parenting Report Card





"Shared parenting works. It is very rewarding to see these results, but there so much more to do," said, Don Hubin, PhD , Chair of NPO, during today's press conference at the National Press Club . "In recent years, we've seen a handful of states make significant progress - ensuring kids have access to both parents after separation. Unfortunately, many states have yet to update their shared parenting laws in order to adequately protect children's relationship with both parents."

Hubin was joined in Washington, D.C. by highly respected leaders like noted author Warren Farrell, Moms for Equal Parenting Founder Emma Johnson and internationally renowned researcher Dr. William Fabricius. Hundreds of people from across the country also participated virtually in NPO's combined press conference and national meeting.

During her remarks, Emma Johnson emphasized that shared parenting not only helps children, but parents - allowing them to pursue their own careers and personal interests.

Dr. William Fabricius' research showed that equal parenting time helps reduce the price kids pay for their parent's separation and helps make sure they are better prepared for their future.

Andre Rainey spoke about the harmful impacts sole custody arrangements have on minority communities and the importance of updating shared parenting laws to address these inequities.

The release of the report card and virtual national conference concluded with private screening of "We the Parents," a documentary on shared parenting with its producers Elizabeth & Mike McNeese.

