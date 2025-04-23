Banner Capital Management Expands Leadership Team With CFO Hire
"We're excited to welcome Bianca to the team," said Tanner Ainge, Founder & CEO of Banner. "We have big plans for 2025 and 2026, so adding someone of Bianca's caliber to our leadership team was an important goal-and one for which we are grateful to have found the right fit."
"For me," stated Mrs. Bonus, "This role represents a meaningful next step in my career-one I approached with thoughtful intention," said Mrs. Bonus. "I sought a CFO position at a firm that values building a best-in-class back office, is strategically positioned for strong, long-term investment performance, and is guided by principles that align with my own."
About Banner
Banner Capital Management, LLC is a private equity firm focused on providing partnership capital to family-owned and founder-led businesses in the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest across its targeted sectors of services, consumer, industrial and healthcare. As of December 31, 2024, the firm has $522.5 million in assets under management (AUM).
For more information, visit .
SOURCE Banner Capital Management
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment