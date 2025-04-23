Banner Capital Management Expands Leadership Team With CFO Hire

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mrs. Bonus brings extensive experience to the role, having worked previously as VP of Finance with middle market private equity firm, L Squared Capital Partners, as well as time with Pacific Life and KPMG, where she focused on auditing private equity funds and other asset managers. In this role, Mrs. Bonus will oversee the entire finance function, including fund reporting, treasury, risk management and audit. Mrs. Bonus graduated Summa Cum Laude from California State University, Fullerton with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and an Accounting concentration. She is a certified public accountant (inactive).

"We're excited to welcome Bianca to the team," said Tanner Ainge, Founder & CEO of Banner. "We have big plans for 2025 and 2026, so adding someone of Bianca's caliber to our leadership team was an important goal-and one for which we are grateful to have found the right fit."

"For me," stated Mrs. Bonus, "This role represents a meaningful next step in my career-one I approached with thoughtful intention," said Mrs. Bonus. "I sought a CFO position at a firm that values building a best-in-class back office, is strategically positioned for strong, long-term investment performance, and is guided by principles that align with my own."

About Banner

Banner Capital Management, LLC is a private equity firm focused on providing partnership capital to family-owned and founder-led businesses in the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest across its targeted sectors of services, consumer, industrial and healthcare. As of December 31, 2024, the firm has $522.5 million in assets under management (AUM).

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Banner Capital Management