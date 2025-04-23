Altus Nova Unveils Proprietary AI Assistant ANA, Transforming How Client Solutions Are Delivered

MENAFN - PR Newswire) While ANA is used exclusively by Altus Nova teams, its benefits are passed directly to clients through improved solution design, more efficient collaboration, and faster onboarding of project members.

"Our clients benefit every day through stronger insights, faster execution, and more effective solutions."

"We originally built ANA as an internal research project to deepen our understanding of cutting-edge AI technologies and better support clients on their AI journeys," said Puru Agrawal, Managing Partner at Altus Nova. "But it quickly became clear that ANA wasn't just a research tool-it became essential to how we deliver excellence across all our projects. Our clients benefit every day through stronger insights, faster execution, and more effective solutions."

"ANA shows what's possible when advanced technology is integrated directly into the way we work. It takes the materials we're already generating-like transcripts and notes-and turns them into real-time insights," said Adam McKinstrie, Product Manager at Altus Nova. "Our team gains a unique, evolving view of an organization's needs and priorities-it helps us to 'listen' better. It's a powerful example of how we're not just building solutions for our clients-we're using cutting-edge tools to elevate the entire client experience and deliver impact that goes far beyond what traditional technology consultants offer."

What Makes ANA a Breakthrough?

ANA is not a traditional chatbot-it's an intelligent productivity engine built to support real-world consulting teams by transforming "dark data" into actionable, shared knowledge. Key capabilities include:



Comprehensive Knowledge Integration

Zoom recordings, Confluence documentation, and client-provided materials are continuously ingested and made searchable for each project space.



Collaborative Curation

Team members can refine and edit AI-generated responses, turning one-off answers into curated content shared across the project.



Contextual Intelligence

ANA prioritizes inputs based on recency and source authority-surfacing critical guidance from Product Managers and architects over less conclusive meeting dialogue.



Visual Taxonomy System

Entities and relationships are mapped visually and embedded into ANA's prompt logic, tailoring all results to the client's business domain.



Feedback & Business Rules Engine

Every answer can be improved through user feedback. Business rules guide future responses and are shared across teams.



Hybrid Intelligence

ANA seamlessly merges internal documentation with real-time web research, while maintaining strict privacy and data segregation.

Source Transparency with Deep Dive Mode

Every answer is cited with clickable sources. Users can launch deep-dive queries to unlock more detailed, multi-step analysis.

A Force Multiplier for Altus Nova's Consulting Teams

By using ANA across all engagements, Altus Nova has doubled productivity in client discovery and internal onboarding. This efficiency translates into faster timelines, clearer recommendations, and higher-value solutions for every client.

John Wheeler, Founder & CTO at FinMedCorp noted, "We work with Altus Nova because of their ability to combine disciplined methodology, business experience, and technical expertise into innovative real-world solutions. Unlike a lot of other firms who are recommending Generative AI solutions based on what they're reading in 'how-to' guides, Altus Nova is pushing the envelope on what Generative AI can do for us by actively building real-world solutions that work for real people."

About Altus Nova

Founded in 2018, Altus Nova helps organizations harness technology to transform their business processes. The firm specializes in product strategy, solution visioning, discovery, execution planning, and engineering support. With a near-100% success rate delivering projects within 10% of budget, Altus Nova is a trusted partner to clients seeking clarity, velocity, and precision in complex technology initiatives.

To learn more about how Altus Nova uses ANA to deliver better outcomes for clients, visit .

