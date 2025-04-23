NAPLES, Fla., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bramshill Investments is announcing the retirement of Ms. Gina Cifello, Chief Financial Officer, effective April 15, 2025. During her eight years at Bramshill Investments, Ms. Cifello was successful in her responsibilities as a CFO, and as an advisor to the Firm's partners. She has contributed significantly in the development of efficient financial processes at Bramshill, which will remain a cornerstone of Bramshill's internal infrastructure. "We are very grateful for Ms. Cifello's business acumen, project efficiency, and timely execution of CFO responsibilities over the past eight years. Thank you Gina!" stated Art DeGaetano, Founder & CIO.

In the interim, David Hedley, Chief Strategy Officer, will be spearheading financial aspects and responsibilities and will work with the Firm's current financial department team. In summary, Bramshill wishes Gina the best and is grateful for the strong financial foundation that she established as Bramshill Investments continues to grow.

Bramshill Executive Team

Media Contact:

Nina Udell

646-757-6683

[email protected]

About Bramshill Investments

Bramshill Investments is an alternative asset manager with over $7 billion under management (as of March 31, 2025), offering strategies across various debt and fixed income markets. Bramshill Investments seeks to harness the best risk-reward investments across fixed income with a flexible and opportunistic mindset. The firm manages its strategies in both fund and managed account formats. References to awards should not be construed as testimonials for our advisory services. For more information, please visit:

SOURCE Bramshill Investments, LLC

