Water On Demand To Launch $100-Million Opportunity Zone Private Water Infrastructure Fund

Water On Demand is innovating solutions and funding sources to serve the new breed of treat-in-place commercial water recycling and treatment systems.

New capital focus intended to help water companies instead of competing.

- RIggs Eckelberry, CEO Water On DemandCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Water On Demand Inc. (WODI), a pioneer in private industrial water systems, recently retained Eazy OZ , a leading platform for US Opportunity Zones (OZs) and a leading resource provider for the OZ ecosystem, to help develop the Water On Demand Infrastructure Fund, believed to be the first water infrastructure project planning to tap Opportunity Zone tax benefits. WODI intends for its new OZ Fund to raise up to $100 million.“Opportunity Zone investors are diversifying by investing into impactful assets such as water infrastructure” said David Sillaman Jr., CEO of Eazy Do It, Inc., operator of the Eazy OZ platform.“Now in partnership with Water On Demand, we can help dramatically improve America's clean water with major funding.”“US water infrastructure is broken,” said Riggs Eckelberry, CEO of Water On Demand.“The total funding gap for US water infrastructure by 2033 has now reached a trillion dollars - and government cannot possibly handle it all. We urgently need help from the private sector.”The Water On Demand Opportunity Zone Fund represents a major strategic shift for Water On Demand, which, until recently, was focused on building and acquiring water treatment companies. Although there are thousands of these, availability of capital to help businesses with their water needs has been scarce.“Our new project funding-focused strategy means that we will help water companies get their projects funded, instead of competing with them,” added Eckelberry.“We believe that by providing the needed capital, we will have a major impact on the many players now in the market.”“Industrial and agricultural users can roll out water treatment systems much faster and more efficiently than government can,” said Ken Berenger, EVP and co-chairman of Water On Demand.“But many do not have the capital. That's where an Opportunity Zone Fund provides the tax incentives to get these funded on long-term service contracts. Investors get the tax breaks, businesses solve their clean water problems... And the USA benefits!”Water On Demand is currently accepting prospective investors in the Water on Demand OZ Fund Sponsor LLC, now in formation. For more information, email ... or dial (877) 440-4603 ext 201.About Opportunity ZonesOpportunity Zones (OZs) were established under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017. The initiative was designed to stimulate economic development and job creation in economically distressed communities by incentivizing long-term private investments through tax benefits. As of 2018, 8,764 Opportunity Zones were designated across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories, covering urban, rural, and tribal areas.The OZ program offers major tax incentives for investors who reinvest capital gains into Opportunity Zones directly or through Qualified Opportunity Funds (QOFs). OZs continue to attract capital, with $80 billion in private investment reported by April 2025.Investors are increasingly prioritizing projects with environmental and social benefits, such as green energy, sustainable infrastructure, and community-centric developments. By facilitating direct investments into operating businesses, including water infrastructure, we will address criticisms that OZ Funds disproportionately favor real estate.Opportunity Zones are seeing potential expansion through the Opportunity Zones Transparency, Extension, and Improvement Act (OZTEIA), introduced in 2023 with bipartisan. While the bill has not yet been passed, it is a focal point for discussions in the context of 2025 tax legislation, particularly under the Trump administration's push for tax cuts and the House's $4.5 trillion budget resolution.About Eazy OZThe Eazy OZ team are experts in all things Opportunity Zone Fund and Opportunity Zones. We provide turnkey solutions to Opportunity Fund development along with advisory services to Opportunity Zone Real Estate Developers and Business owners. Some team members were directly responsible for helping to establish the Opportunity Zone program at a Federal level, serving as Presidential Appointed Advisors. Eazy OZ produces a fully FINRA, SEC and IRS compliant Opportunity Zone Fund that is well polished, investment ready, impact focused with a narrative, identity, team and resources to support it. (Source: )About Water On DemandOnce a government monopoly, the business of treating and reusing water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating-in-place, enabling large-scale recycling while also responding to the challenge of water scarcity and climate change. Our approach is dramatically simple: support that new trend and open the door to investors from everyday to institutional. Water On Demand is innovating solutions and funding sources to serve the new breed of treat-in-place commercial water recycling and treatment systems. Water On Demand is a spinoff of public company OriginClear, Inc.Investor Relations and Press Contact:Devin AngusToll-free: 877-999-OOIL (6645) Ext. 3International: +1-323-939-6645 Ext. 3Fax: 323-315-2301

